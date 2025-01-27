Ryanair reports strong Q3 FY25 profit despite lower 9-month earnings

Ryanair has reported a strong Q3 FY25 profit after tax (PAT) of €149 million, a significant increase from the prior year’s Q3 PAT of €15 million. The 9% rise in passenger traffic to 45 million contributed to this growth, with marginally higher fares driven by robust close-in Christmas and New Year bookings. However, despite the positive quarterly performance, the cumulative nine-month profit fell 12% to €1.94 billion compared to the previous year’s €2.19 billion due to an 8% decline in average airfares.

Ryanair’s revenue for Q3 increased by 10% to €2.96 billion, supported by a 10% rise in scheduled revenue to €1.92 billion. Ancillary revenues also showed resilience, climbing 10% to €1.04 billion. Despite ongoing Boeing delivery delays, Ryanair’s fleet expanded to 609 aircraft, including 172 B737 “Gamechangers.” Operational costs increased by 8% to €2.93 billion, with fuel hedge savings helping to offset higher staff and operational expenses. Load factors remained steady at 92% for the quarter and 94% year-to-date, reflecting stable demand for Ryanair’s low-cost services.

Looking ahead, Ryanair remains well-positioned to navigate market fluctuations with its strategic fuel hedging. The airline has secured approximately 85% of its Q4 FY25 fuel at $80 per barrel and over 75% of FY26 fuel at $77 per barrel, mitigating risks associated with fuel price volatility. Additionally, the airline has successfully integrated approved OTA partnerships and continued its €800 million share buy-back program, completing over 50% by year-end. With a strong financial position and strategic cost management, Ryanair aims to maintain growth momentum while addressing ongoing challenges such as aircraft delivery delays.