Ryanair reports 9% growth in September traffic to 17.4 million passengers

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair has announced a significant growth in its September 2023 traffic, highlighting a 9% increase in the number of guests compared to the same month in the previous year.

Here are the key statistics for September 2023:

Guests: 17.4 million (compared to 15.9 million in September 2022) – a remarkable 9% growth.

Load Factor: 94%, remaining consistent with the same month in the previous year.

Ryanair operated over 97,350 flights in September 2023.

Rolling Annual Figures (September 2022 to September 2023):

Guests: 178.9 million (compared to 153.0 million in the previous year) – an impressive 17% increase.

Load Factor: 94%, showcasing a 4% points improvement compared to the same period last year.