Ryanair reports 8% growth in August 2024 traffic, sets new record

Ryanair (Holdings plc) announced on September 3, 2024, that it achieved a significant milestone in August 2024, with a record 20.5 million passengers, marking an 8% increase compared to August 2023, when 18.9 million passengers were recorded. The airline’s load factor remained steady at 96% for both months, reflecting consistent demand.

In August 2024, Ryanair operated over 111,800 flights, contributing to this impressive growth. The rolling annual figures also show an 8% increase, with 192.0 million passengers over the past year, compared to 177.4 million in the previous year. The load factor for the rolling period remained unchanged at 94%.