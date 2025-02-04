Ryanair removes Belgian couple from flight after passenger requests to use toilet during taxi

A Belgian couple was removed from a Ryanair flight from Charleroi to Málaga after the man repeatedly requested to use the toilet on the ground and while the aircraft was taxiing. According to their information shared with RTL Info, the situation escalated to the point where the police were called to escort them off the plane. The couple described the experience as “humiliating.”

Tim and Joana had planned a relaxing weekend in Málaga, with tickets gifted to Joana by Tim for Christmas. However, shortly after boarding, Tim felt an urgent need to use the restroom. Despite initially complying with the crew’s request to remain seated, he asked again once all passengers were settled. When he made a final plea during taxiing, the cabin crew—citing safety regulations—denied his request and took the decision to return to the gate. The police were then called, and the couple was removed from the flight. According to Joana, even the police officers appeared surprised by the situation, though they could not override the airline’s decision.

Ryanair defended the crew’s actions, stating that the passenger was “disruptive” and emphasizing the airline’s strict policy against disorderly behavior. The airline’s response raises questions about the balance between enforcing safety rules and showing understanding in urgent situations. Was this an unavoidable safety measure, or did Ryanair overreact? While safety regulations prohibit movement during taxiing, one might wonder if a more compassionate approach was possible. Additionally, was this a medical issue rather than a mere inconvenience? The couple has since filed a complaint with the airline but has yet to receive a response.