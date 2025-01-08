Ryanair pursues €15,000 in damages from disruptive passenger in court

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has initiated legal action in the Irish Circuit Court, seeking over €15,000 in damages from a passenger whose disruptive behavior on flight FR7124 from Dublin to Lanzarote on April 9, 2024, forced an unscheduled diversion to Porto.

“This incident caused significant inconvenience to 160 passengers, resulting in an overnight delay and the loss of a full day of their holiday,” the Dublin-based airline wrote in a press statement, adding that “Ryanair’s strict zero-tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct underscores its commitment to providing a safe and respectful environment for all travelers and crew members.”

A Ryanair spokesperson emphasized the unacceptability of such behavior, noting that the diversion led to €15,000 in costs, including overnight accommodation, passenger expenses, and landing fees. The airline has filed civil proceedings to recover these expenses from the disruptive passenger.