One hundred and six passengers board a Ryanair flight from Charleroi, only seating for ninety-eight

A very hard Summer 2022 for airlines, airports and handling agents. Passengers are trying to travel between strikes and last-minutes cancellations. On Monday, 25 July, 106 passengers tried to board Ryanair flight FR4442 between Brussels South Charleroi, Belgium, and Comiso, Sicily, Italy, but were faced with insufficient seating.

The aircraft could only seat 98 passengers, passengers who were not able to take a seat stayed up for about an hour, a passenger said to press group SUDINFO.

Passengers were then told to disembark and board again on another aircraft. Passengers stated that they had to wait on the tarmac under the sun without proper refreshments.

Finally, the Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 (registered EI-HAT) departed Charleroi with all 106 passengers, albeit with a delay of two hours.

Note from Editor:

Was Ryanair forced to reduce the total number of passengers on board due to cabin crew illness, an inoperative exit door or another operational issue? A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 normally seats 189 people and a 737-8200 has room for 197 passengers.

Ryanair has still to respond to Belgian press group SUDINFO.

