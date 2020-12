Due to the impact of Covid-19 travel restrictions

Ryanair Holdings plc today (2 Dec) released November traffic statistics as follows:

2019 2020 Growth Ryanair Group 10.9m 2.0m -82% Rolling Annual 151.6m 61.4m -60%

On its side, Wizz Air reports November 2020 passengers down 84.7% to 456,487, with LF down 24.5 points to 68.2%, ASKs down 80.6%, and RPKs down 84.8%.

02 Dec 2020