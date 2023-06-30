Next winter Ryanair to fly directly from Rovaniemi Airport to Liverpool in addition to Dublin, Charleroi and Stansted

In November 2023, Ryanair will launch a new route from Rovaniemi Airport to Liverpool, UK. During the winter season 2023–2024, the airline will fly the route twice a week. Ryanair will also increase weekly flights on its existing routes from Rovaniemi Airport.

Rovaniemi Airport’s route offering will expand for the winter season when Ryanair starts direct flights to Liverpool John Lennon Airport on 4 November 2023.

The route will be flown twice a week, on Mondays and Saturdays, until 30 March 2024. The route will be operated with B737 aircraft.

“The new route to the UK is a great addition to the extensive route offering of Finavia’s airports. Like our other airports in Lapland, Rovaniemi’s connections with the rest of the world will improve in the winter season,” says Petri Vuori, Senior Vice President, Sales and Route Development at Finavia.

More flights to familiar destinations – Ryanair offers four direct connections

The new route is already Ryanair’s fourth from Rovaniemi Airport. In the winter, the airline also flies directly to Dublin, Brussels South Charleroi and London Stansted, all with one weekly flight added for the upcoming winter season.

“Ryanair will increase its existing route connections by adding flights to Rovaniemi. As a result, the airline will offer three weekly flights from Charleroi in Brussels, four weekly flights from Dublin and five weekly flights from Stansted in London,” says Sanna Kärkkäinen, Visit Rovaniemi’s Managing Director.