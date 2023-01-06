New strike of Belgian-based Ryanair cabin crew this weekend: 100 flights cancelled, 20,000 travellers affected

On Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 January 2023, the Ryanair cabin crew based in Belgium will once again go on strike, continuing the action that started last week.

Air traffic will be disrupted again this Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 January. Like last week, the Belgian-based cabin crew of the low-cost airline will go on strike to protest against their working conditions, particularly the fact that the Irish carrier still refuses to guarantee the legal minimum wage in Belgium.

Some hundred flights will be cancelled this weekend at Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA), leaving 20,000 travellers on the tarmac. None of the 15 Ryanair aircraft based at the airport should take off on those two days, but flights operated from foreign bases should operate normally.

“The figures are similar to the first three days of the strike (on 30 and 31 December and 1 January), but concentrated over two days“, comments Philippe Verdonck, CEO of BSCA.

Ryanair says that all affected passengers have been notified.