New Ryanair flight to Billund from Berlin Brandenburg Airport

Ryanair is now taking off three times a week from BER to Billund in Denmark. The airline flies to the city in southwest Jutland, which is considered the birthplace of Lego bricks, every Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight time to Billund from BER is one hour and fifteen minutes.

All of the Irish airline’s departures and arrivals are handled at Terminal 2. From there, the Irish airline offers an attractive range of flights from the capital region, which it is also increasing by around seven percent compared to summer 2022. Destinations in Italy (Pisa, Palermo and Bari), Spain (Alicante and Valencia) and the UK and Ireland (East Midlands, London, Manchester and Dublin) will be served significantly more frequently this summer than in 2022. The new route to Banja Luka in Bosnia Herzegovina, which was launched as part of the winter timetable, will also be served in summer.

Fun for all ages at Legoland Billund

Billund is also called the “children’s capital”. Many exciting attractions and experiences for the whole family await you at Legoland amusement park. The Lego House is home to more than 25 million bricks and the largest Lego models in the world. A climbing park in the middle of the forest (Wow Park) and a huge water and adventure park (Lalandia) promise even more fun and games. Billund is an ideal base for exploring the region with its lakes, forests and meadows thanks to its central location in the heart of Jutland.

28 March 2023, 08:00