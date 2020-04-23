Michael O’Leary says that Ryanair will not fly with ‘idiotic’ social distancing rules

Ryanair planes won’t return to the skies if the airline is forced to leave the middle seat empty to comply with “idiotic” in-flight social distancing rules, its chief executive, Michael O’Leary, has said to British newspaper The Guardian.

The boss of the low-cost airline added that if governments insisted on social distancing measures, then Ryanair’s business model would be in tatters and the carrier would not fly.

“We can’t make money on 66% load factors,” he said.

