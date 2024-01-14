Man died on Ryanair flight from Malaga to Manchester, which diverted to Bordeaux

A man died suddenly on January 7 when he was travelling on board Ryanair flight FR3233, operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8200 (reg. EI-IHP) between Malaga (Spain) and Manchester (United Kingdom). The flight had to be diverted to the French city of Bordeaux due to the event.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques were applied to the man in front of the rest of the passengers on the Ryanair flight while it was flying at 38,000 feet above sea level.

The Mirror newspaper indicates that a person fainted when contemplating the event, and therefore, the pilot decided to make an emergency landing in Bordeaux.