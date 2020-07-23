Malta makes it to Ryanair’s strongest destinations for Summer 2020

Ryanair announced that it’s seen a surge in its Maltese Summer 20 bookings, with tens of thousands of passengers booking to the island since it was announced that travel restrictions were progressively lifted on 1st and 15th July.

Over the last two weeks, Malta has been one of Ryanair’s strongest destinations proving to be a clear favourite thanks to its 300 days of guaranteed sunshine. Ryanair currently operates over 45 routes to/from Malta and its UK routes to the beautiful Mediterranean island rank among the most booked for the months of Jul & Aug 2020.

To celebrate, Ryanair is offering seats one-way from just €19.99, for travel until the end of October 2020, which must be booked by midnight Friday (24th July) only on Ryanair.com.

Malta Air’s CEO Diarmuid O’Conghaile said:

“Malta has progressively lifted its restrictions on EU arrivals since 1st July. Since then tens of thousands of European passengers have booked flights to Malta departing from 45 destinations such as Birmingham, Brussels, Edinburgh and Madrid, but with UK routes as clear winners for Jul & Aug bookings.

This surge in Malta flight bookings is a really encouraging trend and Ryanair is proud to re-boot the tourism sector of countries like Malta, which strongly rely on the health of this industry. To celebrate, we are offering one-way seats from just €19.99, which must be booked by Friday, 24th Jul only on the Ryanair website”.

21 July 2020