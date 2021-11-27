Malta Air (Ryanair) Boeing 737-800 suffers bird strike during approach Bologna Airport

On 24 November, a Malta Air (operating for Ryanair) Boeing 737-800 (registered 9H-QDG) operated flight FR1194 between London Stansted, United Kingdom and Bologna, Italy. During approach towards the Italian airport, the aircraft was hit by a flock of herons.

The pilots were able to safely continue the landing at Bologna Airport, despite damage to nose, windshield, both wings. A few herons were ingested by the right hand engine, which suffered a compressor stall.

A post flight inspection revealed that the left hand engine was also hit. Following pictures with the damage to the aircraft appeared on social media:

At moment of writing, the aircraft is still grounded at Bologna Airport.