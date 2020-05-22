Ryanair subsidiary Laudamotion closes Vienna base; 300 jobs lost

Laudamotion (Lauda) this morning announced the closure of its home base at Vienna, Austria, failing to find an agreement with employees, who were supposed to get lower wages. Since end of April, Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary threatened to close Vienna base and transfer all slots to Ryanair, dismissing over 300 employees, and use the base with Ryanair, Buzz and Malta Air aircraft.

Transport union VIDA refused to sign a new labour agreement where the income of employees was both below the threshold of poverty risk and below the minimum income for Austria.

“Lauda deeply regrets the loss of more than 300 jobs for the Airbus A320 crews and the closure of Lauda’s base in Vienna next Friday, 29 May. Transport union VIDA shamefully ignored the wishes of over 95% of the pilots and 70% of the cabin crew at Lauda’s A320 base in Vienna, and destroyed over 300 well-paid jobs”, said Laudamotion. “Furthermore, Lauda regrets the inability of the government, while Austrian Airlines, subsidiary of Lufthansa Group, does receive the necessary aid.“