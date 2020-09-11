Lauda to close its Düsseldorf base, affecting 150 workers

After the Stuttgart base to be closed on 30 September 2020, the second Lauda location in Germany will now also be closed on 24 October.

Ryanair announced that “it will discontinue its offer from Düsseldorf at the end of the summer flight schedule“. The low-cost airline blames the airport, which refused to lower the fees, and the handler Acciona, which, according to the letter, would have demanded a 30 percent increase in fees.

Around 150 employees are affected by the closure. They were offered the opportunity to apply for another airline or another location from in the Ryanair Group.

Since the start of the summer 2020 season, Lauda has only been operating in Germany as a “Production Company” for Ryanair under their flight number. It had seven Airbus A320 aircraft based at Düsselforf.

Source: Austrian Aviation Net online