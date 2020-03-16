[Coronavirus] Travel restrictions and coronavirus grounds Lauda fleet until 9 April

Due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus and further governmental travel restrictions, all Lauda flights will be suspended from today 16 March until Wednesday, 8 April, the low-cost airline announced.

“We are contacting all affected customers by email to advise them of their options and we urge customers not to call us,” the airline said.

“This is a fast-moving and complex situation, and the safety and well-being of our people and customers is our main priority. We will continue to comply fully with all WHO and EASA guidelines and we will follow any travel restrictions that are imposed.”

Lauda apologises sincerely to all customers affected by these government restrictions, which are necessary in order to combat the COVID-19 Virus.

Early today, parent company Ryanair announced to ground the majority of its fleet in the next 7 to 10 days.