65 flight attendants working for Lauda (Ryanair) and based at Mallorca airport call for a strike in July

USO Illes Balears, a big union representing 65 flight attendants working for Ryanair subsidiary Lauda at Palma de Mallorca airport, Spain have called for a strike in July. The union notified the local Minister of economics, tourism and work about their intentions.
The union denounce that they do not have a collective labor or sector agreement and claim that the wage of some of the affected flight attendants is far below the minimum salary (€1,000). The unions say that the employees that want to visit a doctor receive threats from their management.
A strike has now been scheduled on the following days in July: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31. The union, however, hopes that the airline starts negotiating again.
On 20 May, trade unions in five countries threatened to carry out cabin crew strikes at Ryanair in the coming weeks if the Irish low-cost airline didn’t accept a “genuine social dialogue“.
Ryanair pilots based in Belgium issued a strike warning for the coming Summer.
Source: Convocan huelga en la base de Lauda en el aeropuerto de Palma
On 1 May, an ITA Airways (former Alitalia) Airbus A330-200 (registered EI-EJP) operated flight AZ609…
A F-16 fighter jet of the Belgian Air Force from Kleine-Brogel airbase was forced to…
ATS B2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Contract (ADS-C) via the aeronautical telecommunications network (ATN) is…
Antonov Airlines working with Chapman Freeborn Germany has successfully completed three AN-124-100 flights to transport…
easyJet and TUI Airways axed hundreds of flights in the United Kingdom as desperate passengers…
A 20-year-old British tourist bit and hit several police officers. The altercation happened last Monday…