Ryanair June traffic hits 19.3M passengers: an 11% growth over June 2023

Bart Noëth
Ryanair (Holdings plc) today announced its traffic statistics for June 2024, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s history. For the first time ever, Ryanair exceeded 19 million guests in a single month.

June 2024 Traffic Highlights:

  • Total Guests: 19.3 million (an 11% increase from 17.4 million in June 2023)
  • Load Factor: 95% (unchanged from June 2023)
  • Total Flights Operated: Over 106,000
  • Cancellations: Almost 400 flights due to Air Traffic Control (ATC) delays

In the rolling year ending June 2024, Ryanair carried 188.8 million guests, reflecting a 9% growth compared to 173.4 million guests in the previous year, with a stable load factor of 94%.

