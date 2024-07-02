Ryanair June traffic hits 19.3M passengers: an 11% growth over June 2023

Ryanair (Holdings plc) today announced its traffic statistics for June 2024, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s history. For the first time ever, Ryanair exceeded 19 million guests in a single month.

June 2024 Traffic Highlights:

Total Guests: 19.3 million (an 11% increase from 17.4 million in June 2023)

19.3 million (an 11% increase from 17.4 million in June 2023) Load Factor: 95% (unchanged from June 2023)

95% (unchanged from June 2023) Total Flights Operated: Over 106,000

Over 106,000 Cancellations: Almost 400 flights due to Air Traffic Control (ATC) delays

In the rolling year ending June 2024, Ryanair carried 188.8 million guests, reflecting a 9% growth compared to 173.4 million guests in the previous year, with a stable load factor of 94%.