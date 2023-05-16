Judge condemns Ryanair for prohibiting two police officers to travel with their weapons

A court in Madrid has sentenced Ryanair to pay 1,836 euros to two police officers who were not allowed to board with their weapons, despite the fact that they were on duty and having filled out the necessary document to be able to take them into the cabin. On 28 July 2022, the two wanted to board a domestic flight from Tenerife to the Spanish capital but were refused to travel.

Both had to buy new tickets the next day “given the need to reach their destination because of their profession.”

Manuel Chamorro and Ignacio Aznar, lawyers of the police officers considered that it was an “abusive practice” on the part of Ryanair, even though the police officers “carried all the regulatory documentation and limited themselves to carrying out a service“.

Ryanair agreed to pay 1,436.86 euros, “recognizing, therefore, the unjustified nature of the denied boarding, as well as the material damages“, although it refused to pay the 400 euros they claimed for moral damages, understanding that said amount was not justified and that it should be within the compensation provided for in the European regulation that regulates the rules on compensation in cases like this.

Source: Condena a Ryanair por prohibir a dos agentes de servicio viajar con sus armas de Tenerife a Madrid (El Dia)