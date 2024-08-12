Hundreds of Ryanair passengers at Eindhoven Airport left without luggage due to staff shortages

Hundreds of Ryanair passengers departing from Eindhoven Airport on Sunday arrived at their holiday destinations without their luggage, due to staffing shortages at the new handling company, Skytanking.

With insufficient staff, Skytanking was unable to load and unload baggage in time, prompting Ryanair to prioritise passengers over luggage to avoid flight cancellations.

While some delays occurred, all flights eventually departed, and luggage for six of the affected flights was set to be delivered the same day, with the remaining five flights’ luggage following later.

Skytanking, which took over Ryanair’s baggage handling at Eindhoven Airport in April, has faced several operational challenges, including previous delays and a warning from the Labour Inspectorate.

Ryanair and Skytanking have yet to comment on the situation.