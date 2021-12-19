Haste makes waste: Ryanair Boeing 737 taxies out with tow bar underneath engine

By
Bart Noëth
-
1
5639

On 17 December, a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (registered 9H-QAH and operated by Malta Air) was taxiing from Frankfurt airport, Germany destination Fuerteventura, Spain. Footage that appeared on social media indicate that the aircraft took along the towing bar during taxi. The tow bar got stuck underneath the right hand engine, resulting in sparks due to the friction of the tow bar.

Following footage appeared on social media:

