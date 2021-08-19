Four new destinations from Brussels South Charleroi Airport with Ryanair next winter: Lourdes, Suceava, Poznań and Tétouan

This winter, the airline Ryanair will be launching four new routes from Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Lourdes (France), Suceava (Romania), Poznań (Poland) and Tétouan (Morocco) will be available to travellers. There will be two flights a week between these new destinations and Brussels-Charleroi.

Tarbes-Lourdes-Pyrénées International Airport will be connected to Brussels South Charleroi Airport on Wednesdays and Sundays from 31 October 2021 with flights at the following times:

– Wednesday:

o Brussels-Charleroi – Lourdes: 16.55 – 18.40

o Lourdes – Brussels-Charleroi: 19.00 – 20.45

– Sunday:

o Brussels-Charleroi – Lourdes: 19.05 – 20.50

o Lourdes – Brussels-Charleroi: 21.10 – 22.55

Located in the southwest of France, in the department of Hautes-Pyrénées in the Occitanie region, Lourdes is mainly known as a religious destination. A Marian shrine and a major pilgrimage site in France, the town welcomes millions of people from around the world every year. The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, which covers several hectares, houses lots of religious buildings, various reception points for the sick, as well as the Grotto of Massabielle, also known as the Grotto of the Apparitions.

In addition to its religious appeal, the region has lots to offer, including its lovely natural setting. At an altitude of 2,877 metres, the Pic du Midi de Bigorre offers a breathtaking view of the Pyrenees from its panoramic terraces. The Pyrenees National Park is also popular with walkers, who can take their time admiring the local flora and fauna.

Suceava, a town in the north-west of Romania near the Ukrainian border, will be linked to Brussels-Charleroi on Mondays and Fridays from 1 November 2021 with flights at the following times:

– Monday:

o Brussels-Charleroi – Suceava: 06.30 (local time) - 10.10 (local time)

o Suceava – Brussels-Charleroi: 10.35 (local time) - 12.15 (local time)

– Friday:

o Brussels-Charleroi – Suceava: 16.25 (local time) - 20.05 (local time)

o Suceava – Brussels-Charleroi: 20.30 (local time) - 22.10 (local time)

Built on both banks of the Suceava River, this town is the perfect base from which to explore lots of historic buildings, as well as the different monasteries, decorated with typical Bukovina frescoes, which can be found in the countryside surrounding the town.

From 1 November 2021, one of Poland’s oldest cities will be available from Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Flights between Poznań and Brussels-Charleroi will run on Mondays and Fridays at the following times:

– Monday:

o Poznań – Brussels-Charleroi: 15.55 – 17.35

o Brussels-Charleroi – Poznań: 18.00 – 19.40

– Friday:

o Poznań – Brussels-Charleroi: 15.40 – 17.20

o Brussels-Charleroi – Poznań: 17.45 – 19.25

Poznań is the capital of the Greater Poland Voivodeship and can be found in the west of the country. It is an important industrial and cultural centre, as well as being a major hub for higher education and science.

You can find out a lot by learning about the history of Poland from Poznań’s perspective. Ostrów Tumski (Cathedral Island), an island located between the two branches of the river Warta, provides a lovely setting for a walk. The island is packed with historical monuments, including its main cathedral, which houses the tombs of Poland’s first rulers

It’s also definitely worth visiting the old town and its Renaissance town hall, with its carillon that attracts many tourists every year. Every day at noon, two doors open above the clock, revealing two goats that bang their horns twelve times. The Town Hall is also surrounded by a dozen historic houses with brightly coloured façades.

Lastly, Tétouan will be linked to Brussels-Charleroi airport from 1 November 2021 every Monday and Friday with flights at the following times:

– Monday:

o Brussels-Charleroi – Tétouan: 15.00 (local time) - 16.55 (local time)

o Tétouan – Brussels-Charleroi: 17.20 (local time) - 21.15 (local time)

– Friday:

o Brussels-Charleroi – Tétouan: 06.30 (local time) - 08.25 (local time)

o Tétouan – Brussels-Charleroi: 08.50 (local time) - 12.45 (local time)

Tétouan is a city in the north of Morocco, in the Western Rif area and not far from the Strait of Gibraltar. It is home to some characteristic historic and architectural heritage, with strong Spanish influences. A direct testimony to the link between Tétouan and Andalusia, its Medina is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and features architecture and art with plenty of Andalusian influences.

However, the three districts of Tétouan belong to very distinct architectural styles. While its Medina bears witness to the influences of the Andalusian civilization, both from an architectural point of view and in the way that its centre is organised, the El Ensanche district, to the west of the Medina, features the Spanish architectural style of the early 20th century. The outlying neighbourhoods, which have sprung up as a result of urban migration, are much more in keeping with the style and architecture of independence, in other words, Tétouan style buildings.

In other news from Ryanair for the winter season, eight more routes will be launched from 29 October, namely: Billund (Denmark, from 29/10/2021), Stockholm-Arlanda (Sweden, from 31/10/2021), Helsinki (Finland, from 02/11/2021), Paphos (Cyprus, from 02/11/2021), Essaouira (Morocco, from 31/10/2021), Trieste (Italy, from 31/10/2021), Genoa (Italy, from 02/11/2021) and Trapani (Italy, from 31/10/2021).

Philippe VERDONCK, Chief Executive Officer de Brussels South Charleroi Airport, explains: ″This news from Ryanair brings the number of routes that will be launched this winter to 12. These add to the other flights we already offer and will give travellers the opportunity to explore new cities from our airport. Ryanair continues to grow at Brussels South Charleroi Airport and we can only thank them for the trust they have placed in all the airport’s teams″.

Charleroi, 19 August 2021