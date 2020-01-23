Ryanair flight to London Stansted heads back to Bucharest after cabin fills with smoke

On 21 January, a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (EI-EVH) operated flight FR1006 between Bucharest, Romania and London Stansted, United Kingdom. The aircraft carried 169 passengers.

At 5,000 feet, the aircraft stopped climbing and entered into a holding pattern. On a video that appeared on social media, you can see that the aircraft’s cabin starts to fill with smoke. The pilots decided to head back to Bucharest airport, where they safely landed more than one hour after initial take-off.

#Ryanair, flight #FR1006 from #Bucharest to #London Stansted had to returned to Otopeni Airport after the aircraft’s cabin was filled up with smoke. There were 169 people on board, no one was injured. 🎥 Romanya Haber pic.twitter.com/tbRIMDQULa — FlightMode (@FlightModeblog) January 22, 2020