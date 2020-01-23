Ryanair flight to London Stansted heads back to Bucharest after cabin fills with smoke

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
111

On 21 January, a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (EI-EVH) operated flight FR1006 between Bucharest, Romania and London Stansted, United Kingdom. The aircraft carried 169 passengers. 

At 5,000 feet, the aircraft stopped climbing and entered into a holding pattern. On a video that appeared on social media, you can see that the aircraft’s cabin starts to fill with smoke. The pilots decided to head back to Bucharest airport, where they safely landed more than one hour after initial take-off.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.