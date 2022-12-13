Ryanair flight from Charleroi to Marrakesh diverts to Madrid after technical problem on engine

Bart Noëth
On 13 December, a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (registered EI-DCW) operated flight FR8075 between Brussels South Charleroi Airport, Belgium, and Marrakesh, Morocco. During the flight, while flying south of Spain, the aircraft encountered a technical issue with one of the engines.

The pilots then diverted to Madrid, Spain, for a priority landing. The fate of the passengers is currently unknown.

