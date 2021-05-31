Ryanair flight between Dublin and Krakow diverts to Berlin after bomb threat

In the evening of 30 May, a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (registered EI-EMO) operated flight FR1901 between Dublin, Ireland and Krakow, Poland with 160 passengers on board. While overflying Germany, air traffic control advised the crew of a potential security threat on board. The captain followed procedures and diverted to the nearest airport, Berlin.

“The aircraft landed safely and passengers were offloaded to facilitate extensive security checks of passengers and all baggage,” Ryanair wrote in a statement, adding that “once cleared by German authorities, passengers travelled onwards to Krakow on a spare Ryanair aircraft after a delay on the ground of approx seven hours.”