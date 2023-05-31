Ryanair flight attendant was proposed to by her boyfriend in front of cheering crowd

Last Sunday, a Ryanair flight attendant was proposed to by her boyfriend in Dublin Airport in front of a cheering crowd. In a video that was published on social media, and meanwhile has gone viral, you can see the flight attendant arriving from her flight(s) while her boyfriend is waiting in the arrivals hall.

“Love was well and truly in the air in Dublin Airport last night as this Ryanair air hostess was surprised in T1 arrivals by her boyfriend… (much to the excitement of the others waiting!),” Dublin Airport said, wishing the couple all the best.

