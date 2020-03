Ryanair Group today released its February 2020 traffic statistics, the low-cost airline carried 10.0 million passengers with a load factor of 96%, an increase of 8% compared to February 2019. Lauda transported 0.5 million passengers, an increase of 67% compared to previous year. Ryanair operated over 58,000 scheduled flights in February.

2019 2020 (LF) Growth Ryanair Group 9.6m 10.5m (96%) +9% Ryanair 9.3m 10.0m (96%) +8% Lauda 0.3m 0.5m (94%) +67%