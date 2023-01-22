Fake bomb alert on Ryanair flight between Katowice, Poland, and Athens, Greece

A bomb threat has been received for a Ryanair flight between Poland and Greece with more than 190 people on board. The aircraft has since landed safely in Athens.

Two Greek F-16 fighter jets from the 330 Squadron in Aghialos were scrambled to escort Ryanair flight FR6385 from Katowice to Athens as a precaution after a bomb threat came in, a Greek defence ministry source said on Sunday. The plane, which departed two hours late from Katowice, landed safely at Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport at 17:40 (UTC+2) and has been inspected by a specialist explosives unit from the police.

Experts have meanwhile checked the aircraft, a Buzz Boeing 737-800 registered SP-RKB. The passengers and crew were searched and escorted to a safe place away from the plane. The luggage was also searched but nothing suspicious was found by the special investigation team.