FAA certifies Ryanair’s high-density Boeing 737 MAX 8-200

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has certified the 737 MAX 8-200 (or 8200), a densified version launched by Ryanair, aviation journalist Jon Ostrower reported in The Air Current. The aircraft, capable of carrying 197 passengers, has yet to receive the green light from EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) and its British counterpart, in order to be able to fly in European skies.

“The 737-8200 incorporated all of the design improvements that were part of the twenty-month review of the 737 MAX, including those related to the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System [MCAS] ”, indicated the American federal agency. This variant of the 737 MAX8 is the densest of all the versions of the 737 MAX. It has two additional exits to allow the transport of 200 passengers.

Ryanair is awaiting the green light from EASA in early April.