Ryanair expands in Central Europe with new routes and increased capacity

Ryanair has announced its flight schedule for Poland in 2025, offering 20 million seats across 300 routes. As part of this expansion, the airline will introduce a new route from Katowice Airport to Dubrovnik, Croatia, starting on March 31, 2025. The seasonal route will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Thursdays, joining existing Katowice services to Pula and Zadar. This development reinforces Ryanair’s strong presence in Poland, where it has been operating since 2007 and now serves 22 destinations from Katowice Airport.

In Slovakia, Ryanair is further strengthening its network by adding a third based aircraft at Bratislava Airport. This expansion will support 21 routes and over 100 weekly flights in Summer 2025, enhancing connectivity across Europe. The additional aircraft investment underscores Ryanair’s commitment to the Slovak market, where it remains the leading airline. The move also reflects growing demand for air travel in the region, as Bratislava continues to serve both leisure and business travelers.