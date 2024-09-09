EU Commission orders recovery of €14 million in unlawful state aid from Frankfurt-Hahn Airport and Ryanair

The European Commission has ruled that certain measures by Germany in favour of Frankfurt-Hahn airport and Ryanair violate EU State aid rules.

The decision follows an investigation into financial support provided by the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate to the airport and airline. The aid included the return of land without compensation and marketing agreements, which were deemed not in line with market conditions. As a result, Germany must recover approximately €13-14 million from Ryanair and €1.25 million from the airport, plus interest.

Other measures, such as airport service agreements and a lease deal with Ryanair, were found to be in line with market conditions and thus not considered State aid. The Commission also ruled that certain public funding for the airport and Haitec AG, an aircraft maintenance company, did not constitute State aid.

The decision aims to restore fair competition by removing the advantage gained through the unlawful aid.