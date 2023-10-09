Emergency landing of a Ryanair aircraft at Palma de Mallorca

A Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 registered EI-IHJ had to make an emergency landing at Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI) on Saturday afternoon (October 7) after experiencing a technical issue shortly after takeoff. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported during the incident. A spokesperson from Son Sant Joan Airport confirmed the emergency landing on Sunday morning.

The aircraft, carrying 201 passengers, had taken off half an hour late at around 17:15 to fly to Hamburg-Fuhlsbüttel Airport (HAM) on flight FR7185. It encountered a technical problem in one of its engines immediately after takeoff, causing a loss of power. The pilots chose to return to the airport as continuing the flight to Hamburg under these conditions was deemed unsafe.

The aircraft circled the Palma Airport and surrounding areas multiple times to burn off fuel, ensuring a safe landing. Meanwhile, the airport initiated its emergency protocol. Several firefighting vehicles and emergency responders, including the Guardia Civil, National Police, and Palma Fire Department, were dispatched to the airport. The aircraft successfully landed on runway 24L without incident, and no injuries were reported. The flight was eventually cancelled and the aircraft is still at PMI 24 hours after the incident.

The Aena spokesperson stated that the emergency landing did not disrupt airport operations, causing no cancellations or delays on other flights. There was no information available about the delay in the aircraft’s departure to Hamburg from the spokesperson.

This incident occurred at Son Sant Joan Airport just a few days after another emergency landing involving a Eurowings aircraft on September 28. The Eurowings flight had departed from Palma and was en route to Graz when it experienced a brake fluid leak shortly after takeoff. The pilots decided to return to Son Sant Joan Airport, and fortunately, there were no injuries in that incident either.

Source: Mallorca Zeitung, Flightradar24