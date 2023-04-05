Door indication forces Ryanair flight to return to the parking area (Gran Canaria)

On 5 April, a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (registered EI-DLG) operated domestic flight FR2012 between Gran Canaria and Madrid, Spain. Just as the aircraft was about to take-off, the crew noticed a (most likely faulty) cabin door open indication warning. The crew decided to return to the gate.

The flight has been scheduled to depart later on this evening.

Vuelo de Gran Canaria a Madrid aborta despegue por indicación de puerta mal cerrada. Regresa al parking. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/9Gc61P8aV2 — ????Controladores Aéreos ???????? (@controladores) April 5, 2023