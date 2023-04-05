Door indication forces Ryanair flight to return to the parking area (Gran Canaria)

On 5 April, a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (registered EI-DLG) operated domestic flight FR2012 between Gran Canaria and Madrid, Spain. Just as the aircraft was about to take-off, the crew noticed a (most likely faulty) cabin door open indication warning. The crew decided to return to the gate. 

The flight has been scheduled to depart later on this evening.

Source: Un avión de Ryanair aborta el despegue en Gran Canaria por una puerta mal cerrada

