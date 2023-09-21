Ryanair cuts 17 routes and 19 aircraft from Dublin Airport over 45% increase in airport costs

Dublin Airport’s ambitions to maintain its status as a thriving international hub have taken a hit as low-cost Ryanair announced significant route cuts and the repositioning of its eco-friendly “Gamechanger” fleet due to concerns over rising passenger charges and the Dublin Airport Authority’s (DAA) management decisions. A summary of the Ryanair press release:

The primary factors contributing to Ryanair’s decision are a staggering 45% increase in passenger charges imposed by the DAA, ongoing capital expenditure (CAPEX) mismanagement, and the absence of a meaningful environmental incentive scheme. These challenges have led to a reduction of 17 routes and the transfer of the entire Dublin-based “Gamechanger” fleet, consisting of 19 aircraft designed for reduced emissions and noise, to alternative European airports that actively encourage airlines to operate quieter, lower-CO2-emission aircraft.

The DAA has faced a series of management issues over the years, including understaffing during peak travel seasons, financial waste on infrastructure projects with questionable benefits, and a lack of support for low-cost access and sustainable growth. The recent exorbitant 45% increase in passenger charges is primarily intended to fund the DAA’s €3 billion CAPEX program, which includes costly projects that many argue offer little to no value to passengers. One prominent example is the €250 million cargo tunnel, considered by some as superfluous when compared to cost-effective alternatives like the crossing system at Cologne Airport, home to Europe’s Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Despite DAA’s stated goal of growing Dublin Airport’s annual passenger traffic to 40 million, there are no immediate plans to expand Terminal 1 or Terminal 2 to accommodate this growth. Critics argue that focusing on extravagant projects, like the aforementioned tunnel, takes precedence over expanding capacity at Terminal 1, which could seamlessly integrate low-cost gates into the existing infrastructure, ultimately boosting connections, capacity, and the economy.

Additionally, DAA has fallen short in delivering a meaningful environmental program to incentivize airlines to adopt quieter, lower-CO2-emission aircraft. Consequently, Ryanair, Dublin Airport’s largest operator, had no choice but to relocate its entire Gamechanger fleet, known for its 16% lower fuel consumption and 40% reduced noise emissions, to European airports that actively encourage growth and environmentally friendly practices.

Critics argue that DAA’s actions undermine the progress made by the Irish Government’s Traffic Recovery Support Scheme (TRSS), which had successfully restored Irish passenger numbers to over 100% of pre-Covid levels, with Ryanair exceeding pre-Covid levels by 117%. The high costs, inefficient CAPEX programs, and problematic infrastructure threaten to put Ireland in a position similar to Germany, where passenger numbers and connectivity have only recovered to 75% of pre-Covid levels due to rising airport charges.

Ryanair is now urging the DAA to prioritize investments in necessary facilities, infrastructure, and incentive programs that will support passenger growth, reward lower-emission aircraft, and reduce charges to stimulate connectivity. These measures align with the needs of Ireland’s growing economy, tourism, and job market.

Eddie Wilson, speaking on behalf of Ryanair, emphasized the consequences of DAA’s current policies: “Dublin Airport isn’t Heathrow; Dublin competes for traffic with other European Airports, and with less airline seat capacity returning post-covid, airports must respond with incentives to attract that smaller pool of aircraft seat capacity. Sadly, DAA are oblivious to what is happening at airports elsewhere in Europe and is intent on raising charges by 45%, with hugely damaging consequences for Ireland.” Ryanair insists that lower charges and growth incentives for lower-emission aircraft are the keys to reviving passenger numbers and boosting connectivity, supporting Ireland’s flourishing economy.