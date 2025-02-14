Ryanair criticizes Belgian Government’s plan to increase aviation tax

Ryanair has strongly condemned the Belgian government’s proposal to raise the aviation tax for departing passengers to €5, calling it an excessive 150% increase that will hurt connectivity, tourism, and employment. The airline argues that Brussels Airport is already struggling with high costs, having increased its charges by more than 20% since the COVID-19 pandemic, and warns that additional taxation will further weaken its competitiveness. Unlike Sweden, Hungary, and Italy – where aviation taxes are being reduced or eliminated – Belgium’s decision risks discouraging air travel and economic growth.

The Irish low-cost carrier also questioned the government’s environmental justification for the tax increase, pointing out that while ordinary passengers will face higher costs, the levy on private jets and connecting flights will be reduced from €10 to €5 per passenger. Ryanair claims this policy benefits wealthier travelers and ignores the higher emissions per capita from private aviation. The airline accuses the Belgian government of using environmental concerns as a pretext to generate more than €70 million in revenue from the tax, nearly doubling the €42 million collected in 2024.

Ryanair has urged the incoming De Wever government to abandon the tax hike and instead shift the burden to private and connecting flights, which it claims are the biggest polluters. With Brussels Airport still lagging behind pre-pandemic passenger numbers, Ryanair warns that higher taxes could further damage Belgium’s aviation sector at a time when other European nations are lowering costs to stimulate air traffic.