Covid-19 positive couple boards Ryanair flight in Manchester and infects several people upon return in Berlin

A couple that visited friends in Manchester, United Kingdom has triggered the first coronavirus outbreak for vacation returnees in Spandau, Berlin, Germany. Of the 50 identified contacts, 13 already tested positive while 37 others have been placed into quarantine.

On 16 July at Manchester Airport, the couple boarded Ryanair flight FR1145 operated by Malta Air Boeing 737-800 9H-QAI. Both already showed the first symptoms of the virus: soar throat and coughing. After landing at Berlin Schönefeld, the couple simply drove home to their four children and mother-in-law.

Finally, the couple went to visit a doctor, the local health department learned of the positive test results six days (!) after landing. The health department tried to contact Ryanair and asked the airline to inform all passengers on that particular flight. Ryanair has yet to reply to the request of the health authorities, according to B.Z.