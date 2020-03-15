[Coronavirus] Ryanair Group severely reduces flights to/from Spain from Monday, 16 March to Thursday 19 March

In response to the decision of the Spanish Government to “lock down” the entire country to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Ryanair Group Airlines (including Buzz and Lauda) have been forced to severely reduce flights to/from Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands from 24:00 Sun 15 Mar until 24:00 Thurs 19 Mar.

The airlines are contacting all affected customers by email to advise them of their options and urge customers not to call them.

This is a fast-moving and complex situation and the safety and well-being of airline people and customers is the main priority. The Group will continue to comply fully with all WHO and EASA guidelines and will follow any travel restrictions that are imposed.

Ryanair Group Airlines apologises sincerely to all customers affected by these restrictions introduced by the Spanish Government which are necessary to combat the Covid-19 virus.