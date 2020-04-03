[Coronavirus] COVID-19 pandemic impacts Ryanair’s March traffic figures: -48%

Bart Noëth
The closure of the European airspace heavily impacted Ryanair’s March traffic figures, the Irish low-cost airline operated over 33,000 scheduled flights (64,000 budgeted) including a number of rescue and medical flights on behalf of various European governments.

Due to widespread European government flight bans and restrictions, we expect to carry minimal if any traffic during the months of April & May,” the airline added.

Ryanair Holdings plc released March traffic statistics as follows:

   2019  2020  (LF)  Growth
Ryanair Group  10.9m  5.7m (91%) -48%
Ryanair  10.5m  5.5m (91%) -48%
Lauda  0.4m  0.2m (91%)  -50%

 

Rolling Annual  143.1m  148.6m (96%) +4%

 

