[Coronavirus] All Ryanair Group flights to/from Poland cancelled from 15 to 31 March

In response to the decision of the Polish Government to “lockdown” the entire country to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Ryanair Group (including Buzz and Lauda) has been forced to cancel all flights to/from Poland, from 24:00 Sat 14 Mar until 24:00 Tues 31 Mar.

The airline is contacting all affected customers by email to advise them of their options and urges customers not to call.

This is a fast-moving and complex situation and the safety and well-being of its employees and customers is the main priority of Ryanair, which will continue to comply fully with all WHO and EASA guidelines and will follow any travel restrictions that are imposed.

Ryanair Group Airlines apologise sincerely to all customers affected by these Government Restrictions in order to combat the Covid-19 virus.