Ryanair to compensate passengers €400 due to drunk steward causing delay

The Irish low-cost airline has to pay €400 to passengers who experienced a delay because – last autumn – a flight attendant was over the alcohol limit when showing up for his flight from Eindhoven Airport, The Netherlands. Claims organization EUclaim submitted the request on behalf of 26 affected passengers and has since received the money from Ryanair.

The amount is used to compensate the 26 passengers who lost time with the unexpected delay. On 20 November, the affected passengers flew from Eindhoven Airport to Alicante in Spain. That flight arrived 3.5 hours later than planned because a replacement crew member had to be found.

The intoxicated steward was caught by the police during a check at Eindhoven Airport and received a fine of € 1,000

Airlines are expected to financially cover for delays, but often exhibit reluctance to fulfill this obligation.

Background:

The Air Passengers Rights Regulation 2004 is a regulation in EU law establishing common rules on compensation and assistance to passengers in the event of denied boarding, flight cancellations, or long delays of flights. It requires compensation of €250 to €600 depending on the flight distance for delays over of at least three hours, cancellations, or being denied boarding from overbooking.

Delays shorter than three hours means no entitlement to any compensation of any kind even if the delay was classified as non-extraordinary. Airlines must provide refreshments and accommodation where appropriate.

The Court of Justice of the European Union has interpreted passenger rights strictly, so that there are virtually no exceptions for airlines to evade their obligations for breach of contract.

It repealed Regulation (EEC) No 295/91, and went into effect on 17 February 2005.

source: Air Passengers Rights Regulation (wikipedia)