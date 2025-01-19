Chaos on Ryanair flight: self-declared UN diplomat delays takeoff with refusal to cooperate

Ryanair flight FR2001 from Lanzarote to Santiago de Compostela (Boeing 737-800 registered EI-EKX) faced a 40-minute delay last Friday after a passenger, who claimed to be a UN diplomat, refused to show his boarding pass when asked to move to a different seat.

The passenger demanded to be seated in a preferential row but baulked at complying with crew requests. After escalating tensions and refusal to leave the plane, the captain ordered his expulsion. Airport security and the Civil Guard were called to forcibly remove him.

The incident, recorded by fellow passengers, caused discomfort onboard and delayed the flight’s departure. The situation highlighted the importance of adhering to flight safety regulations.