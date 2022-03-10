Castellón airport will be connected by Ryanair with Brussels South Charleroi from March 27

The connection with Belgium will have two weekly flights on Thursday and Sunday

Castellón airport will connect with Brussels South Charleroi from next March 27 with a new route operated by Ryanair, which will have two weekly frequencies, on Thursday and Sunday. This route was not announced by Michael O’Leary during his press conference in Brussels on 2 February.

The opening of the new connection with the Brussels-Charleroi airport has been announced by the Minister of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, Arcadi Spain, after the meeting held with Ryanair’s country manager for Spain and Portugal, Elena Cabrera, and the general director of Aerocas, Blanca Marín.

The Minister has expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of this route, “which will connect Castellón with the capital of Europe and will be a direct route of entry to the province for tourists from Belgium.”

For her part, Ryanair’s country manager for Spain and Portugal, Elena Cabrera, declared that “the connection with Brussels will improve the international connectivity of Castellón as a tourist destination, but it will also have positive effects on the local economy, since the opening of new routes is an opportunity to take advantage of the stimulation of traffic and new jobs.”

Source: ABC