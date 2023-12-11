Cardiff Airport celebrates Ryanair’s Summer 24 schedule with two new routes to Alicante and Tenerife

Ryanair has added two new routes and extra flights to Spain to their summer 24 schedule from Cardiff Airport. The largest airline in Europe will be increasing their services to Malaga, whilst adding two new routes to Alicante and Tenerife. This is in addition to popular destinations Faro and Dublin.

Spencer Birns, CEO at Cardiff Airport, said: “ It is fantastic Ryanair is choosing to add more choice for customers living in Wales to fly from their National airport. This exciting development will see Ryanair offering 26 weekly flights through our airport facilities and we look forward to being able to welcome passengers on these services from next spring.”