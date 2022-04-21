Ryanair cancels next weekend’s flights from Brussels and Charleroi following announced strikes

After the Christian trade union CNE/ACV Puls announced that the Belgian cabin crew of low-cost airline Ryanair will be on strike from Friday 22 to Sunday 24 April, the low-cost airline communicated on Wednesday that it would cancel all flights this weekend operated by Belgian based crews, flying from Brussels Airport and Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Around half of the flights to and from the two Belgian airports will operate, Ryanair said.

According to the union, management does not respect the fundamental rights of its Belgian employees and negotiations were unsuccessful.

An indefinite strike notice had been introduced on 1 April by the trade union to Ryanair management in Dublin on behalf of the Belgium-based cabin crew.

A final mediation attempt between the personnel representatives and the management “did not lead to the hoped-for solutions“, the union says. “Three years after having finally accepted to respect Belgian legislation, Ryanair continues to flout the rights of its workers,” says CNE secretary Didier Lebbe.

Following the announcement of the strike, Ryanair is forced to cancel flights departing from Brussels South Charleroi Airport (CRL) and Brussels airport (BRU) between Friday 22 April and Sunday 24 April. Nevertheless, Ryanair claims to maintain certain flights not operated by crews based in Belgium.

Strikes are not considered “Force majeure” in light of the EU261 regulation. Since flights are cancelled less than 14 days before they occur, Ryanair might have to pay hefty fees (at least €250) to the passengers whose flights have been cancelled.