Ryanair subsidiary Buzz plans Prague 2021 charter flights to sunshine destinations

Buzz confirmed on 3rd June that it is in advanced discussions with key tour operators to provide charter flights to Greece, Turkey, Spain and Italy in Summer 2021, in addition to services to the Canary Islands and Morocco from as early as November 2020.

Buzz is the CEE’s largest charter airline with a fleet of 47 aircraft based in 4 countries. Buzz also operates reliable, low fare scheduled services on behalf of the Ryanair Group and is in discussions with the Ryanair Group to substantially increase the number of Prague routes next year from its existing 33 routes.

Michał Kaczmarzyk, CEO Buzz, said today:

“Czech consumers and tour operators need have no concerns about available seats to the sunshine next summer. Buzz is in advanced discussions with key tour operators and with Ryanair Group to expand its services from Prague to include many more destinations in Greece, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Portugal and North Africa for Summer 2021. At a time when other airlines are seeking state aid to avoid collapse, Buzz will be there to provide reliable, low fares, services from/to Prague on modern Boeing 737s. We look forward to finalising negotiations and announcing details of our Summer 2021 programme in the coming months.”

03 Jun 2020