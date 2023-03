In the afternoon of 5 March, a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (registered EI-DCR) that operated flight FR8282 between London Stansted, United Kingdom and Eindhoven, The Netherlands suffered a tire burst on landing at the Dutch airport.

Emergency services assisted the aircraft to the parking stand, passengers safely left the aircraft.

Vliegtuig van Ryanair krijgt klapband bij landing op Eindhoven Airport https://t.co/Xhps5Ei01U — Eindhovens Dagblad (@ED_Regio) March 5, 2023