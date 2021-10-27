Ryanair Boeing 737-800 seriously damaged during towing at London Stansted

This week, a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (registration not known) was severely damaged during tugging at the maintenance apron of London Stansted Airport, United Kingdom. Parts of the lower belly were ripped off when the tug wedged underneath the aircraft.

Nobody got injured during the mishap. It was reported that heavy rainfall caused the tug (and subsequently the aircraft) to start sliding (slipping).

Following images appeared on social media:

Ryanair Boeing 737-800 (ID yet unknown) was severely damaged in a tug incident at the maintenance apron at Stansted Airport (EGSS), UK. Parts of the lower belly were ripped off when the cab wedged underneath the aircraft. No reports about injuries. @ivancp25 pic.twitter.com/Vjg7l8rJnf — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) October 23, 2021