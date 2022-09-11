Ryanair Boeing 737-800 between Tenerife and Bristol makes emergency landing in Malaga

On 10 September, a Ryanair Boeing 737-800 operated flight FR4754 between Tenerife South Airport, Spain and Bristol, United Kingdom. While flying north, at 26,000 feet and just south of the Portuguese, Spanish coast, the pilots requested a diversion towards Malaga, Spain after a technical problem.

Emergency services awaited the aircraft, which safely landed at runway 13. The runway has enough length for a safe landing, Spanish air traffic control tweeted.

Five hours after landing at Malaga, the aircraft continued to operate with a flight towards Cork, United Kingdom.

Vuelo procedente de #Tenerife Sur con destino Bristol se desvía a #Málaga por un problema técnico solicitando presencia de bomberos al aterrizaje. Se le facilita aproximación a pista 13 que es más larga. Aterriza y libra pista sin incidencias. #SafetyFirst #Trabajoenequipo pic.twitter.com/qagtD7MHjH — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) September 10, 2022