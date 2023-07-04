Belgium-based Ryanair pilots threaten to strike on 15-16 July, and later if needed

Belgian-based pilots of Ryanair have issued a threat to strike on July 15 and 16. The Belgian Cockpit Association (Beca) and the Christian unions CNE and ACV have set a deadline for the company to present an acceptable proposal regarding pilots’ salaries.

The main issue is the restoration of a 20% salary reduction implemented during the pandemic. Despite the company’s significant profits, Ryanair’s management refuses to negotiate the restoration of pre-pandemic purchasing power. Ryanair also demands that pilots drop legal actions against the company as a precondition for collective bargaining.

The company plans to terminate a collective labour agreement (CLA) related to working hours and rest periods. If a serious proposal is not presented by Friday, the pilots reserve the right to continue their actions until October 2024. The unions express apologies to passengers who may be affected by the disruptions.